



— Wondering where Dallas’ insiders are eating and drinking? It’s easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which eateries have been most discussed this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Dallas businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are extra cool, right now.

Tacos Patron

PHOTO: KENDRA F./YELP

Open since April, this Mexican and Peruvian spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Mexican” on Yelp.

Citywide, Mexican spots saw a median 4% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Tacos Patron saw a formidable 206.7% increase, maintaining a superior four-star rating throughout.

Located at 14060 Dallas Parkway, Suite B, Tacos Patron serves authentic Latin cuisine, including fajitas, ceviche, empanadas, rotisserie chicken, tacos, enchiladas and more, for lunch and dinner.

Twin Peaks

Photo: Twin peaks/Yelp

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Upper Greenville’s Twin Peaks, the popular sports bar and traditional American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “American (Traditional)” on Yelp saw a median 3% increase in new reviews over the past month, Twin Peaks bagged a 7.7% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining six times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.

Open at 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 240, since 2013, Twin Peaks offers a large menu that features soups, salads, wings, burgers, sandwiches and tacos, as well as specialty entrees such as steaks, ribs, chicken and waffles, fish and chips, pot roast, desserts and more.

Merchant House

Photo: izzy m./Yelp

Oak Lawn’s Merchant House is also making waves. Open since September at 4040 Maple Ave., the New American eatery and cocktail bar has seen a 9.3% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 4.2% for all businesses tagged “American (New)” on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis, Merchant House’s review count increased by more than 330%.

Merchant House serves salads, sandwiches, burgers and entrees, such as roasted chicken, grilled salmon and steak. Over the past month, it’s maintained a strong four-star rating among Yelpers.