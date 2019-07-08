  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Bonham, Cold Case, Cold Case Crime, DFW News, Fannin County, Jennifer Harris, Murder, Red River, Unsolved Homicide, Unsolved Murder


FANNIN COUNTY (CBSNEWS.COM) – In Bonham, Texas, the Jennifer Harris case has become folklore — the 2002 murder is one of the oldest and coldest murder cases in Fannin County.

(credit: CBS News)

Jennifer Harris was 28 when she disappeared on May 12, 2002. Her Jeep was found abandoned on the side of the road. Six days later, a fisherman found her nude body floating in the Red River.

Police learned Jennifer had told at least one other person she was pregnant.

