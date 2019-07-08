  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Assault, Assisted Living, Collin County, DFW News, Glenda Basanes, Lucas, Texas

LUCAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is in custody after authorities say she pretended to be a registered nurse at an assisted living facility in Collin County and assaulted at least one elderly woman.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said it was first notified about a possible assault at the facility in Lucas on June 24.

During the investigation, authorities found that Glenda Basanes, a former caregiver at the facility, falsely represented herself as a registered nurse.

Glenda Basanes mugshot (Credit: Collin County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said Basanes had assaulted at least one elderly woman at the facility and another unrelated woman.

Basanes was also found with $50,000 in counterfeit money and a controlled substance when she was arrested.

Counterfeit money in Collin County. (Credit: Collin County Sheriff’s Office)

She remains in Collin County Jail with a bond set at $62,500.

