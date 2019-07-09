DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Just before the blistering sun rises, dozens of Camp Gladiator participants were already on the go.
They’re the ones beating the heat because they know full well what July in Texas really means
The heat index this Tuesday afternoon is a whopping 105 degrees.
That’s enough for Katy trail runners to have jugs of water on their hips or in their hands
Marisa Mooney and her entire family are from Bakersfield, California. It’s hot there, but not nearly as humid. “It’s much harder… much, much harder with the humidity,” Mooney said. She as her family were out for a morning run.
Of course, you can’t forget your four legged friend. They’ll appreciate an early cooler start too.
CBS 11 News crews were out on the trails and asked crews if they were enjoying the temperatures, so far.
Russell McDowell said, “No I’m ready for fall already.”