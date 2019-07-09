COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Coppell Police released dash cam and body cam video of the Sunday, June 30 arrest of former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Josh Brent for public intoxication and resisting arrest outside a Wendy’s.
Someone called police when they said they saw Brent sitting in the grass and talking to himself for around 10 minutes.
During the video, officers interact with the shirtless Brent and when Brent begins to walk away, the officers converge on him and ultimately use a Taser to subdue him.
The next day, Brent was transferred to the Dallas County Jail. He posted bond later that day.
It’s not yet clear if the arrest is a violation of Brent’s parole.
In 2014, Brent was convicted of intoxication manslaughter in the 2012 death of his friend and former Cowboys teammate, Jerry Brown.
Brent was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years’ probation.
Brent, who who retired as a player four years ago, is currently a scout for the Cowboys.
So far there has been no comment from Brent or the Cowboys.