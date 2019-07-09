Filed Under:dallas police, DFW News, Gas Station, robbery, Surveillance Video, woman dragged


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released video Tuesday of a woman being dragged by a vehicle outside a gas station, in hopes of finding the suspects.

It happened at the Shell station off North Stemmons Freeway and Empire Central Drive on Friday, July 5.

Dallas woman dragged (DPD)

Police are looking for the driver of a red Nissan Altima.

They say the someone in the car grabbed the woman’s wallet as she was speaking with someone in another car.

The driver took off as the woman tried to get the wallet back, dragging her about 200 feet.

The woman went to the hospital with severe road rash, police said.

Police also released a surveillance image of one of the suspects.

Robbery suspect in Dallas (DPD)

Anyone with information regarding this crime can contact the Dallas Police Department Robbery Unit, Detective R. Richeson at (214) 671-3602or email atrhonda.richeson@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us

