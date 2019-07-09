



– Family and friends of a 12-year-old DeSoto boy killed after being struck by a car over the weekend are remembering him.

Ricky Tave was asking for donations for his summer track team when the accident happened.

At a candlelight vigil outside DeSoto High School many of his track teammates were in attendance. They comforted each other and Ricky’s mom as she talked about her son.

”My baby was 12 years old and look at what he’s done,” Ricky’s mother Zenovia Thompson said. “Looking at the things my son has achieved just within those 12 years makes me so proud of him. That’s what makes me at peace right now.”

Thompson said Ricky was a straight-A student and captain of McCowan Middle School’s football team, always polite and a little gentleman.

“He was the inspiration for the stuff that kept me going,” Ricky’s brother Aavion said. “He left a hole in my heart, but I know he’s going to fill it over time because I know that God is guiding him to me. I know that God is pushing him deeper into my heart.”

Dallas police said Ricky was collecting donations for his track team Saturday when he ran across West Ledbetter near Vista Wood Boulevard and was struck by 26-year-old Jastasia King.

Police say King initially stopped, but then attempted to leave. She was charged with failure to stop and render aid.

“The last thing Ricky told me is I want to go to state and I said ‘me too’,” one of Ricky’s teammates said at the vigil. “Right now we’re running regions and then we’re all going to state.”

As the sun set red balloons, Ricky’s favorite color, were released. Candles were lit in his honor.

“I don’t know how to handle this,” Thompson said. “I don’t know the steps to take next, but I do know that I have to continue and I’m not giving up.”

Ricky’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

He will be buried in a Seattle Seahawks casket, his favorite football team.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for the funeral.