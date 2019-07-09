Filed Under:Car Crash, Car Into Building, car into business, car into store, DFW News, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police, Greek Pizza and Pasta, Lost Control, Single Car Crash, Speeding, Traffic light


FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There will be a lot of cleanup this morning for one restaurant owner in Fort Worth. A driver speeding down East Allen Avenue crashed into the business around 10 o’clock Monday night.

Police say the male driver was going through a traffic light when he lost control of his car and crashed into the “Greek Pizza and Pasta” restaurant.

There were two people inside the car and two people in the building at the time of the crash. All four were taken to John Peter Smith (JSP) Hospital, which is across the street from the business, with non-life threatening injuries.

The restaurant is expected to be closed today.

Police have not said what caused the driver to lose control and are still investigating the crash.

