AUSTRALIA (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – A gender reveal party in Australia took a dramatic turn as a car used to spew blue smoke (indicating a boy) suddenly caught fire.
The Queensland Police Service released footage of the incident, which took place last year, to warn about the dangers of ‘burnouts,’ an increasingly popular feature of gender reveal parties in the country.
In the drone video, the big reveal initially goes as planned, with celebrating guests filming as the car drives down a road, engulfed in blue smoke. After it comes to a stop, however, the car bursts into flames, and the driver and guests are forced to abandon it.
As the car sits in the middle of the road the plumes of smoke eventually turn from blue to black.
Police say a 29-year-old man was subsequently convicted of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
Dangerous gender reveal parties aren’t isolated to Australia. Last year, the U.S. Forest Service released a video of a party in Arizona, which sparked a wildfire that burned almost 47,000 acres and caused more than $8 million in damage.
The expectant father, and off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent, shot a target reading “Boy,” which he had packed with the highly explosive substance Tannerite. The target emitted a blue cloud of smoke, but also ignited the surrounding brush. The flames spread to the Coronado National Forest, becoming the destructive Sawmill Fire.
