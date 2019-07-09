Filed Under:cars, Crime, danger, Death, DFW News, Hit and Run, hospital, Hugh Walker, injury, Police, Responsibility, roads

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth need the public’s help identifying the person responsible for hitting a man with their car and failing to stop and help him.

On June 28, 2019 police found Hugh Walker, 64, in the 2500 block of W. Seminary Drive.

Walker was struck as he tried to cross the street on foot. He later died from his injuries.

Police don’t have a description of the vehicle or the suspect driver.

Anybody who witnessed the hit-and-run is asked to come forward and assist and speak with detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817.392.4888.

