BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Students and parents of Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD are breathing a sigh of relief after important exams that were shipped for scoring were lost in transit.
The district said that three sets of International Baccalaureate exams were lost in transit after they were shipped on May 9. The issue impacted 103 students from L.D. Bell High School in Hurst and Trinity High School in Euless.
On Tuesday, the district said the missing exams were found and the results were eventually posted for the students to view online.
The exam allows students to earn college credit.
“I want to thank students and parents for your patience and support during what I know has been a very frustrating time. As we indicated last week, we were not willing to give up on our kids getting the scores and diplomas they earned without a fight!” the district said in a statement.