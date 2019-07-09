  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

CLEVELAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rangers outfielder and All-Star homered on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the 7th inning of the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night in Cleveland.

The home run gave the American League a 4-1 lead.

It was the first home run by a Ranger in an All-Star Game since Mark Teixeira in 2005 at Detroit.

Joey Gallo #13 of the Texas Rangers and the American League looks on during the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Gallo is the only Ranger to play in the All-Star Game.

Hunter Pence and Mike Minor made the team but Pence is injured and the Rangers did not want Minor to pitch to keep his innings down.

