CLEVELAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rangers outfielder and All-Star homered on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the 7th inning of the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night in Cleveland.
The home run gave the American League a 4-1 lead.
It was the first home run by a Ranger in an All-Star Game since Mark Teixeira in 2005 at Detroit.
Gallo is the only Ranger to play in the All-Star Game.
Hunter Pence and Mike Minor made the team but Pence is injured and the Rangers did not want Minor to pitch to keep his innings down.