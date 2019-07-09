Filed Under:Dallas, DFW News, Shooting, Summer Hill Apartments

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man with a dog tattooed on his face is being sought by police after a shooting at a Dallas apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the Summer Hill apartments on Whitehurst Drive near Skillman Street at around 2:15 a.m.

Investigators said the suspect pulled out a gun during a fight with another man outside of the apartments and opened fire.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect and do not have an identity at this time.

