DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man with a dog tattooed on his face is being sought by police after a shooting at a Dallas apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the Summer Hill apartments on Whitehurst Drive near Skillman Street at around 2:15 a.m.
Investigators said the suspect pulled out a gun during a fight with another man outside of the apartments and opened fire.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are continuing to search for the suspect and do not have an identity at this time.