



– One month ago Tuesday, hundreds of lives were upended and one woman was killed when a construction crane fell onto a Deep Ellum apartment building during a storm.

Now there are questions about whether the management of Elan City Lights Apartments is using the catastrophe to its advantage to speed up progress on the new building where the crane once stood.

The 2600 block of Live Oak has been sealed off to passing traffic since the crane collapsed, supposedly for safety reasons.

Nearby businesses are cut off from customers.

But it hasn’t stopped construction crews from taking full advantage of the closed road to drive their vehicles through and even stacking building materials on the street.

A month after a fierce storm toppled the crane being used to build Elan City Lights Phase 2 onto its occupied apartment building, tenants have been forced out, leaving behind everything they couldn’t carry because their apartments were considered structurally unsafe.

Nearby Live Oak Street has also been sealed off.

So why is work still going on at the construction site where workers and their vehicles come and go as they please?

It’s a question Rudy Hetzer has.

He owns Dallas Tattoo and Arts Company directly across the street. He says he’s lost 40% of his business because customers can’t drive anywhere close to his studio.

“If anything, having a road closed for them is allowing them to work twice as fast and I believe that’s going to help their timeline and hinder ours,” said Hetzer. “Now looking out and seeing it consumed by the workers who are building this building, now it definitely frustrates me a little bit. It’s hard to stay positive and motivated when you know that you’re being suffocated.”

CBS 11 has tried to get a response from OSHA and the management of Elan City Lights about this, but has not gotten answers.

No response yet either from the Dallas City Council member David Blewett who represents this district.

For now, former tenants and surrounding business customers are being kept out of the area while it appears to be business as usual for the construction crews.