DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother is desperate to find her wedding ring that may have slipped off her finger at the The Dallas Farmers Market in downtown.
A wedding ring is always sentimental, but for Hanna Hart, it’s especially so.
“My heart is completely broken and I’m not a materialistic person… just the value is so dear to us. My husband saved for years for that ring when we were just kids and never planned to propose in a hospital,” said Hart, who’s new to Dallas.
Her husband Matthew proposed by placing the ring on their daughter Ella’s wrist who was born at 23 weeks in December 2015. Weighing only 1 pound, 2 ounces – little Ella Gray helped Daddy from her NICU bed.
“She is a miracle babe, she has had quite the journey. She’s stayed in the hospital for almost 5 months,” said Hart.
Heartbroken, Hart shared a passionate Facebook post explaining why her lost wedding ring has so much sentimental value.
“I know this is a long shot.. but as you can see this ring has so much sentimental value to it. This ring fit around my 23 weekers wrist. My husband proposed in the NICU when our daughter Ella Gray was born at 1 lb 2 oz. The last time I had my ring was at the Dallas Farmers Market downtown on Sunday afternoon. PLEASE if you find it or hear of anyone finding a wedding ring.. send them my way. My heart is shattered. I’ve looked EVERYWHERE. I think my ring slipped off my finger in the heat.”
Hart has reached out to the Farmers Market, but has yet to hear back.