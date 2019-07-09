DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The tributes to Ross Perot continue to pour in after news of his passing.

Over at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, visitors heard of his death as they arrived.

While many at the national level will remember Perot as a presidential candidate in the ’90s those we spoke with said he had a larger than life reputation as a philanthropist and friend of communities in North Texas.

Vice President of development at the museum, Christina Cavalier said, “He is in incredible. Was incredible and so was his family, and he has impacted so many families in North Texas and around the world.”

Sheri Wallace is a visitor to the museum.

“He was the first person I ever voted for when I was 18. I voted for him for president and that was my first presidential and he holds a special place in my heart for that reason,” said Wallace.

Across town at Preston Forest Barbers (where Perot had routine haircuts since the ’60s) a somber mood was evident with those who knew him.

Paul Johnston, who cut his hair for the past three years said he loved getting his weekly haircuts and the camaraderie of the barber shop.

“There’s few people you meet in life that have a reputation like him. Reputation is earned and he earned every bit of it,” said Johnston.