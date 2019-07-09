



A Cleveland Clinic survey shows that men don’t go to the doctor as often as they should. Whether you have symptoms of illness or not, it’s important to receive regular preventative health screenings.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men in the United States. Learn about the signs, symptoms and prevention at the CDC.

Prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer among American men. Learn about the signs, symptoms and prevention at the American Cancer Society.

Unlike prostate cancer, testicular cancer is more common in young men. Learn the signs, symptoms and treatments options here.

Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood. Men are less likely than women to seek help for depression, substance abuse and stressful life event. Don’t suffer in silence.

Dr. Kimberly Roaten talks about common forms of mental illness, how to prevent them and how to get help if necessary.

Here are ways men can help their children live healthy lives well into the future.

