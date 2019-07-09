Filed Under:Body Found, dps, High school teacher, Homicide, Lake Cooper, Manuela Allen, Olney, Olney Independent School District, teacher, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas News

OLNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a North Texas high school teacher as a homicide.

The body of Manuela Allen, of Olney, Texas was found at Lake Cooper near Olney on Sunday.

Manuela Allen (Facebook)

Allen, 49, taught German and English in Olney ISD according to the school district’s website.

Olney is nearly 100 miles north west of Fort Worth.

According to her Facebook page, Allen has four children and grew up in Germany.

There is no word yet on a cause of death and there have been no arrests in the case.

 

 

