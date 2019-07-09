



– They’ve made their marriage work one chicken trip at a time… so why wouldn’t a Texas couple celebrate their wedding anniversary at Whataburger?

To say B.J. and Danny Morman are regulars at their Lubbock Whataburger restaurant is kind of an understatement. When asked how often they make their way to the a-frame building Danny said, “Usually twice a day.” And keep in mind that’s everyday.

So naturally while chatting up employees and fellow diners on some of those visits, the Morman’s spoke about their upcoming wedding anniversary — No. 62.

Realizing how important the occasion is and how much the couple has become a part of their lives, employees set out to do something special for B.J. and Danny.

They arrived for one of their regular visits like clockwork, but this time they were greeted with a special VIP table, replete with photos, a Whataburger tablecloth, orange and white flowers, balloons and even an orange and white anniversary cake.

The loyal customers were surprised and honored. “This is just the ultimate… this is the ultimate treatment that you get for being a customer, but I like to think of it as friendship,” Danny said.

Danny was 21 and B.J. 17-years old when they got married in 1957. The couple offered sage advice as to how they’ve stayed together. Danny said, “You agree to do stuff and you keep your word. Marriage is just like that.” B.J. nodded in agreement and added that her husband has, “… always been there for me.”

I don’t know if B.J. and Danny even go to the counter when they arrive at the restaurant, since they get the same thing every time — chicken strips and a Whataburger with extra veggies.