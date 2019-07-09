  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Police said on Monday, July 8, 2019 around 3:00 p.m. a young man picked up two cell phones that had been left on the grass while their owners played basketball on the courts at Pirrung Elementary School.

The owners of the cell phones confronted the young man when they say he pulled out a handgun and threatened them.

Mesquite robbery suspect (Mesquite PD)

The suspect then ran off into the neighborhood.

No one was hurt.

Mesquite Police describe the suspect this way:

Black male, 17-20yo, short hair, 6’1″, medium build, wearing a green shirt and black athletic shorts. 

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

