MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old boy died Tuesday evening after he went underwater at a country club in McKinney and never resurfaced, officials say.

The McKinney Fire Department responded to the drowning call at around 8 p.m. at The Ranch Country Club golf course.

Officials say several teenagers were swimming in one of the club’s ponds when one of them started to struggle before going underwater.

Crews were able to pull the boy’s body out of the water and pronounced him dead. The 16-year-old’s identity has not yet been released.

