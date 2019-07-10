Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspected drunk driver was arrested Wednesday morning after crashing into an Arlington police motorcycle on Interstate-30.
Chief Will Johnson tweeted about the crash, saying the it happened while an officer was conducting a traffic stop. He said an SUV veered onto the shoulder of the freeway and hit the bike.
The officer who was standing near the bike was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.
The driver of the SUV was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, the chief said. His identity has not yet been released.