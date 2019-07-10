Comments
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A celebration of life is set for Friday in Dallas to honor the memory of Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Susan Hull, who died Monday after a motorcycle crash while on vacation in Arizona on Sunday.
Hull, 60, had a stroke, causing her to veer off the road and crash, according to family member posts on Facebook.
The celebration of life event happens at Dallas Baptist University’s Pilgrim Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 12.
Her funeral will be held Saturday in New Boston.
Hull was said to be an experienced motorcycle rider and often shared pictures of her Harley on social media.
Dr. Hull was a Texas educator for 39 years, serving as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent, the school district said.
She was in her twelfth year as the Superintendent of the Grand Prairie ISD. As a Texas Superintendent for almost three decades, Hull served in five school districts.