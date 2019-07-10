WATCH LIVEU.S. Women's World Cup Victory Parade In New York
DALLAS, Texas

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have yet to identify a hit-and-run driver whose car struck a woman attempting to cross 3500 W. Wheatland Road last month.

On June 13, 2019 at about 11:50 a.m., Sally McMullin suffered a broken leg after a SUV — possibly a Chevrolet or GMC SUV, burgundy in color with gray pinstripes on the front hood — hit her.

McMullin was walking northbound when the SUV, which was traveling southbound, stopped at the stop sign located at 7900 W. Virginia Drive, turned eastbound W. 3500 Wheatland Drive and hit her.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene, failing to stop and render aid to McMullin.

No driver information or description is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or suspect vehicle, should please contact Detective Doris Smith in Vehicle Crimes (214) 671.0013.

