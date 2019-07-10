WATCH LIVEU.S. Women's World Cup Victory Parade In New York
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ford Motor Company is recalling some 58,000 cars because of fuel tanks issues.

The vehicles are being called back because a fix with an earlier recall was apparently “incomplete”.

The issue affects certain Focus hatchbacks from model years 2012 and 2017 with 2-liter GDI engines, as well as 2013-14 Focus ST vehicles with the same engines.

The problem centers around the car’s malfunctioning canister purge valve, which is part of the system that helps circulate vapor. Some valves are getting stuck open and causing an excessive vacuum.

The problem could cause a loss of power, inaccurate fuel gauge readings, or an indicator light signaling a malfunction has occurred.

Ford says customers should contact their dealership to schedule the repair.

The company says they aren’t aware of any injuries or crashes associated with the defect.

