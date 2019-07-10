GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Across the Metroplex heat indicies were in the hundreds on Wednesday.

Many people chose to stay indoors, but at Firewheel Town Center in Garland some shoppers didn’t stay in certain stores for long.

“We were trying to hurry up so we could get out of there because outside there’s a bit more of a breeze,” Cindy Veltran said.

Veltran cut her shopping trip short.

She wanted to get outside where there was a breeze. She described the shoe store she was in as stuffy, pointing out that even with fans the temperature inside was nearing 90 degrees.

Veltran was worried for the employees, one of whom is pregnant.

“I heard them speaking how the A/C was off for almost nine weeks now. It seems pretty crazy to me,” Veltran said. “The moment that I was in there, I was hot and I don’t think I could last as long as they have. I would want something to be done fast.”

“Having to work in that is unimaginable,” Matthew Aleman said. “It’s not fair.”

Some employees, who didn’t want to give their names, fearful they might lose their jobs, told CBS 11 they’ve called maintenance crews multiple times asking when the air will be back on, but so far have received no official response.

CBS 11 asked when the repairs are expected to be complete as well. A spokesperson for the shopping center couldn’t give an immediate answer, but is looking into it.

In a statement to CBS 11, Firewheel Town Center’s General Manager, Dillon Francois, said, “While the A/C units are being repaired inside some of our retailers, we have installed multiple cooling units to maintain a comfortable working and shopping atmosphere. Crews have been working tirelessly to resolve this issue.”