FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – New funding means more bridges connecting trails at the 3,000-acre preserve known as the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge.
Friends of the center will receive a $13,000 grant from REI to support trail bridges and the summer intern program, according to fortworthtexas.gov.
REI launched the Loving Our Local Outdoors initiative to offer its members across the country a chance to help local nonprofit organizations near all of its 154 stores. During a four-week period, REI members were allowed to help decide how to invest $1 million.
The $1 million investment benefits organizations that specialize in things like building new trails, clearing existing trails, restoring campsites, enhancing climbing areas, increasing water access and more projects in urban and backcountry locations around the country.
In the Dallas-Fort Worth REI market, the nature center was competing against Cedar Ridge Nature Preserve and Dallas Off-Road Bicycle Association.
But the FWNCR garnered the most votes and received the grant funding.