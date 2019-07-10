WATCH LIVEU.S. Women's World Cup Victory Parade In New York
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Flowers Foods, Inc. has issued a recall for hamburger and hot dog buns along with other foods from their bakery on Tuesday.

The company said the recall is due to the potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that may have been introduced during production.

Consumption of these products may cause a choking hazard, according to a release.

Various brand names of the products include Clover Valley, Great Value, Laura Lynn, Nature’s Own, Piggly Wiggly, Publix, Food Depot, Sunbeam and Wonder.

No related illnesses or injuries were reported.

