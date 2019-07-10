HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Thieves used a stolen truck as a battering ram to crash through the glass entrance of an Apple store in Texas.
It was around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday when the thieves crashed into the Apple store in Houston’s Highland Village Shopping Center.
A Harris County deputy working security was inside the store the pickup plowed over the concrete barriers outside and smashed through one of two glass entrances.
According to police, the deputy confronted five people who jumped out of the truck, but the group still managed to steal several items before driving away. The truck was later found abandoned not far from the store.
The deputy wasn’t injured.
Police are still investigating the robbery. It’s not clear exactly how much merchandise was stolen.
This isn’t the first time thieves used a vehicle to crash into the Houston store. In June of 2018 a truck crashed into the same building and the thieves made their way inside through the broken front glass doors.
Ironically, this Apple store was slated to temporarily close in just a few weeks. The store was expected to be closed for several months while it was completely upgraded and remodeled. No word on if or how this morning’s damage will affect the project.