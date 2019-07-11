Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were seriously injured after a shooting outside a gentlemen’s club in northwest Fort Worth early Thursday morning, police say.
Police responded to the shooting at around 2:15 a.m. at the Bucks Cabaret on Meacham Boulevard. When they arrived, they found that two people were shot in the parking lot.
The victims were transported to local hospitals in serious condition.
Police say a sergeant and an officer applied tourniquets to both of the victims to stop the bleeding and that this may have saved their lives.
Police are continuing to investigate and do not have any suspects at this time.