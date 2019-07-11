Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are looking for a duo who stole a credit card from a vehicle at a Lake Worth Walmart last month.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. June 23, a white male and female suspect stole a credit card from a vehicle owned by two senior citizens and used it inside the store.
The male suspect has a slender build and short hair, possibly shaved. He wore a cowboy hat, and has tattoos on both hands. The female suspect has long dark curly hair below her shoulders and weighs between 160 to 180 pounds.
The duo was seen leaving in a white U-Haul pickup truck.
Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to call 817-392-4730.