KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) — The Keller man who was charged with threats against the president now faces federal indictment.
Mickael Gedlu faces a federal indictment for knowingly and willfully making a threat to take the life of and to inflict bodily harm against President Trump.
According to court documents filed earlier this week, the alleged threats occurred between December 2018 to last month.