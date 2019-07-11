  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Federal Indictment, keller, man, President, President Trump, Texas, Threats, Trump


KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) — The Keller man who was charged with threats against the president now faces federal indictment.

Mickael Gedlu faces a federal indictment for knowingly and willfully making a threat to take the life of and to inflict bodily harm against President Trump.

Mickael Gedlu (Credit: Keller Detention Facility)

According to court documents filed earlier this week, the alleged threats occurred between December 2018 to last month.

