  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allstate, check, collapse, Crane, Dallas, Dallas Crane Collapse, dfw, Elan City Lights Apartments, insurance, joshua gomez, Parking Garage, Texas, Truck


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas man who was unable to get his truck after a fatal crane collapse in Dallas will finally receive a check from his insurance company a month later.

Former Elan City Lights tenant Joshua Gomez and his girlfriend were planning to move out of the apartment just three days after the collapse. Gomez said they ran out of the complex with just the clothes on their backs.

The crane collapsed on his truck.

Joshua Gomez’s truck in Elan City Lights parking garage (CBS 11)

Gomez struggled to get his insurance company to pay his claim on his truck because the adjustor couldn’t get into the garage to verify the loss.

But with help from the CBS 11 I-Team, Allstate is finally sending Gomez insurance money.

In a previous news cast, the I-Team spotted his truck and Allstate said it was the proof they needed to move his claim forward.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s