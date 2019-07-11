Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas man who was unable to get his truck after a fatal crane collapse in Dallas will finally receive a check from his insurance company a month later.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas man who was unable to get his truck after a fatal crane collapse in Dallas will finally receive a check from his insurance company a month later.
Former Elan City Lights tenant Joshua Gomez and his girlfriend were planning to move out of the apartment just three days after the collapse. Gomez said they ran out of the complex with just the clothes on their backs.
The crane collapsed on his truck.
Gomez struggled to get his insurance company to pay his claim on his truck because the adjustor couldn’t get into the garage to verify the loss.
But with help from the CBS 11 I-Team, Allstate is finally sending Gomez insurance money.
In a previous news cast, the I-Team spotted his truck and Allstate said it was the proof they needed to move his claim forward.