ARIZONA (CBSDFW.COM) – A very sticky situation for a driver in Arizona who amazingly escaped injury after going off the roadway and having his car’s windshield impaled by a saguaro cactus.

According to authorities, the accident happened July 10 in Pima County. Officials say the driver hit the cactus when his car crossed a median.

The broken cactus, which was more than a foot in diameter, ended up partially inside the car, with several feet of it protruding out over the hood.

A Facebook post from the Sheriff’ Department said, “The driver, who appeared disoriented, sustained minor injuries, and was later detained after deputies observed possible signs and symptoms associated with impairment.”

The 39-year-old driver was later arrested and charged with DUI and criminal damage.

Saguaro cacti, which can grow to over 40 feet tall, are a protected native plant with laws regarding their movement, treatment, and destruction.

