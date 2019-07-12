Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 42-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed at an apartment complex in Dallas late Thursday evening, police say
Police say they responded to a stabbing call at around 10:50 p.m. at an apartment in the 7500 block of Chesterfield Drive. When they arrived, they found Alcides Maurice Scott with a stab wound to his chest.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating his death as a murder and is asking anyone with information to call 214.671.3994.
Police do not have any suspects at this time.