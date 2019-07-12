  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alcides Maurice Scott, Chesterfield Drive, Dallas, DFW News, Stabbing

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 42-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed at an apartment complex in Dallas late Thursday evening, police say

Police say they responded to a stabbing call at around 10:50 p.m. at an apartment in the 7500 block of Chesterfield Drive. When they arrived, they found Alcides Maurice Scott with a stab wound to his chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating his death as a murder and is asking anyone with information to call 214.671.3994.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s