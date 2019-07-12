(AP/CBSDFW.COM) – Five people from Texas, including one from Arlington, were killed in a fiery head-on crash in southeastern New Mexico, authorities say.
New Mexico State Police say the crash happened Thursday morning on a state road east of Jal when the driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line into eastbound traffic and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer rig. Both vehicles caught fire.
Officer Ray Wilson said Friday it’s unclear what caused the driver, identified as 22-year-old Arturo Barboza of Odessa, to cross the center line.
Barboza’s passengers 28-year-old Alonso Hernandez and 58-year-old Enrique Leon, both of Odessa, and 25-year-old Justin Brown of Montgomery were also killed.
Police identified the semi driver as 27-year-old Rayshawda Riley of Arlington.
Local leaders and some state lawmakers have voiced concerns about safety as traffic has increased on rural roads throughout the region because of the oil boom in the Permian Basin.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)