WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 32-year-old woman in Wise County was found dead inside a burning home last Friday and her death is now being investigated as a murder, authorities say.
The Wise County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters responded to the fire at around 4 a.m. on July 5 at a home on North Main in Lake Bridgeport.
Fire officials found the woman, identified as Lauren Whitener, dead in one of the bedrooms, authorities say.
According to early autopsy results, her death has been classified as a murder.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the woman’s death and the cause of the fire. Investigators will seek a capital murder charge.
There are no suspects at this time as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 940.627.8477.