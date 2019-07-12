Comments
HOUSTON (CBSNEWS.COM) – Fort Worth-based American Airlines has apologized to a Texas doctor after she was temporarily removed from a plane over her romper outfit.
Dr. Tisha Rowe was boarding a Miami-bound flight from Kingston, Jamaica, en route to Houston when a flight attendant told her to get off until she covered up.
Rowe told a Texas television station she was traveling with her 8-year-old son on June 30 when she was asked to step off the plane. Once off, she was told to cover up or she wouldn’t be allowed back on.
