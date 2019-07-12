DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The city of Dallas has lost more than 700 trees in last month’s storms and for some homeowners, the loss of trees has changed their quality of life.

For Northwood Hills homeowner Allie Stilwell, her backyard is her oasis.

“We have five boys,” Stilwell said. “We live outdoors as much as we possibly can.”

But after last month’s severe weather damage, living outdoors is a little less comfortable for her family. The storms blew windows out of Fretz Park and knocked down nearby trees that served as a barrier for her home.

“After that happened, we lost complete privacy that those trees were providing, so now the light and the sound and people being able to see into the yard, it’s completely different than it was before the storm,” she said.

Stilwell’s family neighbors the new Fretz Aquatic Center, which hosts visitors late into the night during dive-in movies. The center’s lights also shine directly into their yard, living room and master bedroom

“Now we can hear every word of the movie, even when we’re in the house,” she said. “And even with blinds, we can still see the light 24/7 in our room.”

Council member Lee Kleinman said the city plans to put directional shades on the lights and provide a privacy barrier or heighten fences. The city also plans to replace the lost trees that were on city property, though they can’t plant them until October.

“We have to make sure the adjacent neighbors are comfortable having these assets near them and they don’t really impose on the neighbors’ quality of life,” Kleinman said.

Stilwell said she just hopes it happens timely enough for them to enjoy their home again.