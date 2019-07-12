Filed Under:Arrested, dfw, Dillards, Fort Worth, Hulen Mall, Mall, Police, skirt, suspect, Texas, weldon howard

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have taken a man in custody who they say took a photo underneath a woman’s skirt at Hulen Mall Thursday night.

Officers responded to a disturbance call around 8:43 p.m. to 4850 Overton Ridge Blvd., where 24-year-old Weldon Howard allegedly held his phone under a woman’s skirt on an escalator inside a Dillard’s store.

The victim told police she felt Howard touch the back of her leg and when she looked back, she noticed he was holding a cell phone under her skirt.

Police arrested Howard on a charge of improper photography/visual recording.

He is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail in lieu of a $750 bond.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s