Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after they say multiple people were shot, leaving one dead near the Crowne Plaza Hotel in downtown Dallas Friday evening.
At approximately 6:45 p.m., DART officers received a report of shots fired near the intersection of Griffin and Elm.
Two individuals were located at the scene. One was transported to the hospital, and the other individual has been pronounced dead.
Dallas police are handling the investigation.
Officials said Griffin Street, between Main Street and Pacific, is currently closed in both directions.
This is a developing story that will be updated.