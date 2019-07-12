SEGUIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother in Texas has been arrested after she and her daughter lived in their home with the corpse of the child’s grandmother for three years, police said.

Delissa Navonne Crayton, 47, of Seguin was charged with injury to a child by omission on Wednesday as police believe living with the body inside the two-bedroom home caused “serious mental deficiency, impairment or injury” to her daughter.

Police said an investigation led authorities to Crayton’s home on Sunday, where they found the skeletal remains of her mother, Jacqueline Louise Crayton. Police believe the remains have been in the home for about three years.

According to investigators, Jacqueline Crayton, 71, suffered some sort of fall in her bedroom in 2016 at the home where she lived with Delissa Crayton and her daughter. Investigators believe Delissa didn’t offer any kind of assistance and that Jacqueline may have died within a few days while she was on the floor.

Police said Delissa and her daughter, who was under the age of 15, continued to live at their home while the body remained in one of the bedrooms.

According to police, the child was placed with family members as she receives help from the department, Child Protective Services and more.

Police are continuing to investigate all that occurred and expect more charges to be filed against Delissa Crayton. She remains at the Guadalupe County Jail on a $200,000 bond.