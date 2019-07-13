DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man hiding behind a dumpster was killed after initiating a shoot-out with Dallas police officers Saturday afternoon.
Around 2:46 p.m., Dallas officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex located in the 3400 block of Great Trinity Forest Way. When officers arrived, they found a victim injured from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.
Police received another call at approximately 3:05 p.m., when they received information that the shooting suspect was hiding behind a dumpster in the 5000 block of Cranfill Drive.
As the officers approached the location, the suspect came out from behind a dumpster and began firing his weapon toward officers.
Multiple officers returned fire with their duty weapons and struct the suspect. The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
No officers injured during this incident and this remains an ongoing investigation.