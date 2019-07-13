LOUISIANA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say Hurricane Barry is unlikely to push the Mississippi River over the levees that protect the city of New Orleans.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers official Mark Wingate told reporters on a conference call Saturday that officials “see no concerns at all about (water) overtopping the Mississippi River levees.”
Wingate noted that the river is currently at 16.6 feet (5 meters) and is predicted to rise to about 17 feet (5.2 meters), down from the previously anticipated level of about 20 feet (6 meters).
Wingate also says all of the city’s canal locks are in good shape.
CBS 11 News meteorologist Jeff Ray said the remanence of Barry — the first hurricane of the season — will just be east of North Texas come Sunday, but will continue to travel north through Louisiana and Missouri Valley until Tuesday.
North Texas can expect a cloudy Sunday, Ray said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
