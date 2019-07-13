Filed Under:barry, hurricane, hurricane barry, Louisiana, new orleans, Tropical Storm Barry, Weather

LOUISIANA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say Hurricane Barry is unlikely to push the Mississippi River over the levees that protect the city of New Orleans.

High winds blow across the Atchafalaya river in Morgan City, Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Barry Saturday, July 13,2019. – Tropical Storm Barry is the first tropical storm system of 2019 to make landfall in the United States and could dump up to two feet of rain along with strong winds and storm-surge flooding according to weather reports. (Photo by Seth HERALD / AFP) (Photo credit should read SETH HERALD/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers official Mark Wingate told reporters on a conference call Saturday that officials “see no concerns at all about (water) overtopping the Mississippi River levees.”

Wingate noted that the river is currently at 16.6 feet (5 meters) and is predicted to rise to about 17 feet (5.2 meters), down from the previously anticipated level of about 20 feet (6 meters).

Wingate also says all of the city’s canal locks are in good shape.

CBS 11 News meteorologist Jeff Ray said the remanence of Barry — the first hurricane of the season — will just be east of North Texas come Sunday, but will continue to travel north through Louisiana and Missouri Valley until Tuesday.

North Texas can expect a cloudy Sunday, Ray said.

