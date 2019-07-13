LOUISIANA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say Hurricane Barry is unlikely to push the Mississippi River over the levees that protect the city of New Orleans but heavy rainfall is still possible.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers official Mark Wingate told reporters on a conference call Saturday that officials “see no concerns at all about (water) overtopping the Mississippi River levees.”

Wingate noted that the river is currently at 16.6 feet (5 meters) and is predicted to rise to about 17 feet (5.2 meters), down from the previously anticipated level of about 20 feet (6 meters).

Officials said the rain forecast is for 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) in New Orleans and 6 to 10 inches (15 to 25 centimeters) in Baton Rouge.

But as much as 10 to 20 inches (25 to 50 centimeters) could still fall in the places where Barry’s rain bands set up — and that could be in either of those two cities.

Wingate says all of the city’s canal locks are in good shape.

And although everything seems to be in place, Chief Operating Officer of Global Medical Response Ted Van Horne stated in a news release Saturday that the American Medical Response team is ready to respond since Barry has already started causing a lot of damage to the Gulf Coast.

“We know how devastating these storms can be for the local communities, so we are prepared and ready to respond at a moment’s notice.” He also stated that the company’s National Command Center in Dallas is organizing and deploying resources and is continuing to monitor weather and emergency conditions.

CBS 11 News meteorologist Jeff Ray said the remanence of Barry — the first hurricane of the season — will just be east of North Texas come Sunday, but will continue to travel north through Louisiana and Missouri Valley until Tuesday.

North Texas can expect a cloudy Sunday, Ray said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

