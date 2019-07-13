Comments
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) — An adult swimmer was pronounced dead Saturday evening after Grand Prairie Fire Department divers found him under water in Joe Pool Lake.
At around 2:53 p.m. Saturday, the Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to a possible drowning call at Joe Pool Lake.
Several callers reported an adult male was last seen swimming near the beach area when he did not resurface.
Divers conducted a search, located the swimmer and transported him to Medical City Arlington where he later died.
Officials said he was not wearing a life vest and had been under water for approximately 30 minutes before he was found.
The identity of the male has not been released at this time.