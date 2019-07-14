AMERICAN AIRLINES (CBSDFW.COM) — In a news release sent out Sunday morning, American Airlines stated they remain confident that the Boeing 737 MAX will be re-certified and ready to use again this year.

American Airlines remains confident that impending software updates to the Boeing 737 MAX, along with the new training elements Boeing is developing in coordination with our union partners, will lead to recertification of the aircraft this year. We are in continuous contact with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of Transportation (DOT), National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and other regulatory authorities.

American said it is, however, extending cancellations for the MAX through Nov. 2.

By doing so, our customers and team members can more reliably plan their upcoming travel on American.

Approximately 115 flights will be canceled per day until then. But they said their reservations and sales teams will continue to work closely with customers who are impacted by the cancellations.

The Fort Worth-based airlines also included answers to a few frequently asked questions:

My flight was previously scheduled on a MAX. Will it be canceled?

Not all flights that were previously scheduled on a MAX will be canceled, as we plan to substitute other aircraft types. In total, approximately 115 flights will be canceled per day.

My flight wasn’t scheduled to be on a MAX. Why has it been canceled?

A flight that was not scheduled as a MAX flight might be canceled to enable our team to cover a MAX route with a different aircraft. Our goal is to minimize the impact to the smallest number of customers.

How will customers know if they are impacted?

American’s Reservations team will contact affected customers directly by email or telephone. Customers who booked through a travel agent will be contacted by their agency directly.

My flight was canceled and I don’t want to rebook. Can I get a refund?