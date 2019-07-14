DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — During his life and now in his death, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas exemplifies the philanthropy the self-made billionaire stood for and encouraged.

It’s perhaps even the most recognizable tribute to Perot and his family.

Perot Museum VP of Development Christina Cavalier said the community has lost a visionary leader.

“[We lost] Someone who was really inspiring,” Cavalier said. “He cared a lot about this community and the city of Dallas.”

Visitors of the museum said they appreciated Perot’s efforts to draw young minds into science, technology, engineering and math. People also shared their stories of how they will best remember him.

Museum visitor Sherri Wallace said Perot was the first person she ever voted for.

“He was the first person I ever voted for when I was 18,” Wallace said. “I voted for him for president and that was my first presidential and he holds a special place in my heart for that reason.”

Steven Brewster, another Perot visitor, said he’ll always remember a quick interaction he had with him during a visit to his office.

“[He] introduced himself to me, and said, ‘Hey, are you all enjoying your time here?’ And took a second to talk.”

And it was that same friendly demeanor that even his barbers and friends at the Preston Forest Barbers in North Dallas say they’ll miss most of all.

Barber Paul Johnston served as Perot’s personal barber they last few years. However, he had been coming to the North Dallas barbershop since the late 60s.

“He looked at you and would say, “Is this supposed to be like this?'” Johnston said.

Johnston said he loved Perot’s particularity about his haircuts and loved the camaraderie and candid conversations they shared at the barbershop.

And after Perot vocalized his failing health, Johnston would visit his office to cut his hair. Something he said he doesn’t do for any other client.

“I asked him years ago when I first started cutting his hair, ‘Mr. Perot are you ever going to retire?'” Johnston said. “He looked at me and said retirement is death. You’ll know because I will be dead… He’s retired now.”