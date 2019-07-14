Comments
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police arrested a suspect who they say led them in a pursuit through multiple North Texas cities Saturday night.
Just before 11 p.m. July 13, a Garland officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a blue Honda Civic in the 2000 block of Northwest Highway for a traffic violation.
The driver, 41-year-old Brannon Spencer, did not stop and led officers through multiple cities, including Garland, Dallas, Irving, Duncanville and Mesquite before finally stopping in the 18000 block of LBJ Freeway.
After attempting to evade officers across the highway on foot, Spencer was apprehended.
He is currently in the Garland Jail on charges of evading arrest in a vehicle and misdemeanor warrants.