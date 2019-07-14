Filed Under:Arrest, brannon spencer, Car chase, Dallas, duncanville, Garland, Garland Police, Irving, Mesquite, North Texas, Police, pursuit

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police arrested a suspect who they say led them in a pursuit through multiple North Texas cities Saturday night.

Just before 11 p.m. July 13, a Garland officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a blue Honda Civic in the 2000 block of Northwest Highway for a traffic violation.

The driver, 41-year-old Brannon Spencer, did not stop and led officers through multiple cities, including Garland, Dallas, Irving, Duncanville and Mesquite before finally stopping in the 18000 block of LBJ Freeway.

Brannon Spencer mugshot (Courtesy: Garland Police Department)

After attempting to evade officers across the highway on foot, Spencer was apprehended.

He is currently in the Garland Jail on charges of evading arrest in a vehicle and misdemeanor warrants.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s