GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) — An adult swimmer was pronounced dead Saturday evening after Grand Prairie Fire Department divers found him under water in Joe Pool Lake.

At around 2:53 p.m. Saturday, the Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to a possible drowning call at Joe Pool Lake.

Several callers reported an adult male, later identified as 24-year-old Brandon Bor, was last seen swimming near the beach area when he did not resurface.

Divers conducted a search, located the swimmer and transported him to Medical City Arlington where he later died.

Officials said he was not wearing a life vest and had been under water for approximately 30 minutes before he was found.

